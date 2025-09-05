Trump pressures Europe to stop Russian oil purchases funding Ukraine war

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump pressured European leaders to stop purchasing Russian oil that finances Moscow’s war against Ukraine during a call with the Coalition of the Willing group.

A White House official stated that Trump emphasised Europe must cease buying Russian fuel after the EU paid Russia 1.1 billion euros in energy sales over one year.

French President Emmanuel Macron led the Paris meeting discussing security guarantees for Ukraine in any future peace deal with Russia.

Trump questioned the seriousness of European security pledges while they continue funding Russia’s economy through energy imports.

The European Commission has proposed legislation to phase out all Russian oil and gas imports by 1 January 2028 following the 2022 invasion.

Most European nations halted Russian crude imports in 2022 and stopped Russian fuel purchases in 2023.

Trump specifically urged European leaders to apply economic pressure on China for supporting Russia’s war efforts.

The US president expressed frustration over his inability to quickly end the Ukraine conflict since taking office last January.

Trump has withheld new sanctions against Russia and China while increasing tariffs on US imports from India.

He continues pressing European nations to assume more defence responsibilities and remains reluctant to commit additional American support.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen participated in the call.

Macron announced that 26 countries have pledged postwar support for Ukraine including international forces on land, sea, and air.

Trump previously warned about imposing sanctions on nations buying Russian oil but excluded Moscow from his April tariff announcements. – Reuters