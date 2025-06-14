PRESIDENT Donald Trump filed his first public financial disclosure report of his term on Friday, providing what he said was the latest information about his holdings, including income from his family's foray into cryptocurrencies.

Trump reported $57.35 million from token sales at crypto firm World Liberty Financial. He also reported holding 15.75 billion governance tokens in the venture. The annual report was signed as of June 13, but it was not immediately clear what time period it covered.

The disclosure also showed the income from Trump's properties in Florida.

Trump's three golf-focused resorts in the state - Jupiter, Doral and West Palm Beach – plus his nearby private members' club at Mar-A-Lago, generated at least $217.7 million in income, according to the filing.