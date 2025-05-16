WASHINGTON: U.S. President Donald Trump said on Friday that Iran wants to trade with the United States, according to excerpts from an interview with Fox News.

“Iran wants to trade with us, OK? If you can believe that I’m OK with that. I’m using trade to settle scores and to make peace,“ Trump said in the interview conducted before he left Abu Dhabi after a four-day Middle East trip.

“But I’ve told Iran, we make a deal. You’re going to be really - you’re going to be very happy,“ said Trump, who has been pushing Iran on a nuclear deal.