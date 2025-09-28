Trump to meet US congressional leaders on Monday amid government shutdown threat

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump will meet with Republican and Democratic congressional leaders on Monday amid the looming possibility of a government shutdown.

The Associated Press reported the news, citing a White House source, as the deadline for a funding resolution approaches.

The meeting will include House Speaker Mike Johnson and Senate Majority Leader John Thune, as well as House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer.

A White House official and another person familiar with the matter confirmed the high-stakes gathering.

Trump previously called on congressional Republicans to vote to temporarily extend government funding to avoid a shutdown.

He has accused Democrats of seeking to trigger a shutdown for political reasons.

The United States begins a new fiscal year on October 1 without an approved budget for its federal operations.

Capitol Hill must pass at least a temporary resolution to continue funding the government for the short term.

Federal agencies risk being shut down indefinitely if lawmakers fail to reach an agreement.

The longest shutdown in US history lasted 35 days and also occurred during Trump’s first term. – Bernama