Trump to seek expedited Supreme Court ruling on tariffs after appeal

WASHINGTON: United States President Donald Trump announced his administration will ask the Supreme Court for an expedited ruling on tariffs that a federal appeals court found illegal last week.

The court ruling on Friday threatens to undercut the Republican president’s use of the levies as a key economic policy tool.

The court allowed the tariffs to remain in place through 14 October to give the Trump administration a chance to file an appeal with the Supreme Court.

Trump told reporters in the Oval Office when asked about the court ruling that his administration will seek an expedited ruling as early as Wednesday.

He stated that they need an early decision on this critical matter.

Trump’s tariff policy is a central pillar of his economic agenda and he credits it with taking in billions of dollars for the United States government.

He warned that a wrong decision by the court would be devastating for the country.

United States Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent on Monday expressed confidence that the Supreme Court will uphold Trump’s use of a 1977 emergency powers law to impose sweeping tariffs on most trading partners. – Reuters