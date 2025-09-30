Trump urges Hamas to accept Gaza peace proposal terms

WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump declared on Monday that the time has come for Hamas to accept a comprehensive 20-point peace proposal regarding Gaza’s future.

Trump announced this proposal was developed in coordination with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

“We’re not quite finished,“ Trump stated during a White House press conference.

He expressed confidence that the necessary parties would ultimately support the agreement.

“So now it’s time for Hamas to accept the terms of the plan that we’ve put forward today,“ Trump emphasized.

The president indicated that while work remains, he believes Hamas will ultimately agree to the proposed terms. – Reuters