Trump warns foreign firms after South Korean workers detained in US

WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump has issued a warning to foreign companies operating in the United States following the detention of 475 workers at a Hyundai-LG battery plant construction site in Georgia.

US immigration officials conducted the raid on Thursday as part of Trump’s nationwide anti-migrant campaign, marking the largest single-site operation under this initiative.

“Please respect our Nation’s Immigration Laws,“ Trump stated in a social media post on Sunday while addressing the incident.

“Your Investments are welcome, and we encourage you to LEGALLY bring your very smart people... What we ask in return is that you hire and train American Workers.”

Video footage from the operation showed detained workers in handcuffs and ankle chains being transported onto buses by authorities.

Steven Schrank, special agent in charge of Homeland Security Investigations in Georgia, confirmed the raid targeted unlawful employment practices at the massive 100-acre construction site.

LG Energy Solution reported that 47 of its employees were arrested, consisting of 46 South Koreans and one Indonesian national.

The company also indicated that approximately 250 of those detained were believed to be employed by its contractor, with most being South Korean citizens.

South Korea represents both a key US security ally in the Pacific region and Asia’s fourth-largest economy with significant automotive and electronics manufacturing presence in America.

Seoul has responded positively to Trump’s calls for increased global investment in US businesses during ongoing tariff negotiations with various nations.

Korean Air announced the purchase of 100 Boeing aircraft last month following a meeting between South Korean President Lee Jae-myung and Trump in Washington.

South Korea secured a 15% tariff rate for exports to the United States, substantially lower than the previously threatened 25% rate.

Trump has consistently promised to revitalize US manufacturing while committing to deport millions of undocumented migrants domestically.

The president acknowledged potential skill gaps in the domestic workforce while maintaining that immigration enforcement acted appropriately.

“ICE was doing right because they were here illegally,“ Trump stated regarding the raid that has strained US-South Korea relations.

“But we do have to work something out where we bring in extras so that our people can be trained so that they can do it themselves.”

South Korean officials confirmed on Sunday that negotiations for the release of detained workers had concluded successfully.

“The immediate priority now is the swift release of both our LG Energy Solution employees and those of our partner firms,“ company executive Kim Ki-soo stated before traveling to Georgia.

Hyundai clarified that none of those arrested were direct employees of the company.

The scale of the Georgia operation represents a significant departure from previous immigration enforcement actions targeting smaller businesses.

Immigration agents have frequently conducted raids on small businesses including hardware stores, restaurants, car washes, and street vendors in locations such as Los Angeles. – AFP