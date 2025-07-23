Tunisia leader shows Trump adviser images of starving Gaza children

TUNIS: Tunisian President Kais Saied met with US envoy Massad Boulos, senior Africa adviser to former President Donald Trump, and showed him photographs of starving children in Gaza. The official video of their meeting, released late Tuesday, captured the emotional exchange.

Saied told Boulos, who is also the father-in-law of Trump’s daughter Tiffany, that “it is time for all of humanity to wake up and put an end to these crimes against the Palestinian people.” He added, “I believe you know these images well,“ while displaying a photograph of what he described as “a child crying, eating sand in occupied Palestine.”

The Tunisian leader presented multiple images, emphasizing that Palestinians in Gaza were enduring crimes against humanity. Israel faces growing international criticism over the worsening humanitarian crisis in Gaza, where over two million people have suffered through 21 months of conflict.

“It is absolutely unacceptable,“ Saied said as Boulos stood silently, occasionally nodding. “It is a crime against all of humanity.”

More than 100 aid organizations recently warned of “mass starvation” spreading across Gaza, with medical staff reporting that 21 children had died from malnutrition in just three days. Israel maintains that aid is reaching Gaza but accuses Hamas of exploiting civilian suffering, including by diverting food supplies.

After his visit to Tunisia, Boulos traveled to Tripoli, Libya, according to Tunisian media reports. - AFP