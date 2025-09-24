Typhoon Ragasa hits southern China after causing deaths in Taiwan

YANGJIANG: Typhoon Ragasa struck the southern coast of China on Wednesday after causing significant destruction and loss of life in Taiwan.

The National Meteorological Centre confirmed the storm made landfall on Hailing Island in Yangjiang City, Guangdong Province, at approximately 5 pm local time.

Ferocious winds associated with the typhoon tore signs from buildings, uprooted trees, and demolished fences across the city.

For several hours, the powerful storm shook buildings as torrential rain lashed the urban area, which is home to over two million residents.

Fire trucks navigated largely deserted streets while winds scattered branches and overturned parked motorcycles along pavements.

The weather service reported maximum wind speeds near the storm’s centre reached 145 kilometres per hour at the time of landfall. – AFP