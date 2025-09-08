UK considers military sites for migrant housing amid hotel protests

LONDON: The British government confirmed it is evaluating military facilities as potential temporary housing for migrants amid rising public discontent over hotel accommodations for asylum seekers.

Defence Secretary John Healey revealed the proposal during a television interview with Sky News on Sunday.

“We are looking at the potential use of military and non-military use sites for temporary accommodation for the people who come across on these small boats,” Healey stated.

Interior Minister Shabana Mahmood condemned the ongoing Channel crossings from France as completely unacceptable in an official statement.

More than 30,000 individuals have arrived via small boats since January according to Home Office statistics released on Sunday.

Mahmood highlighted a recent agreement with France enabling Britain to detain and return Channel arrivals under specific conditions.

The bilateral arrangement permits returns provided Britain accepts an equal number of eligible migrants from France through official channels.

Public protests have emerged near several hotels currently housing migrants, prompting legal challenges against the government’s accommodation policies.

UK law mandates the provision of accommodation and healthcare for all asylum seekers during their application process.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer committed to ending hotel usage within four years and has already reduced capacity by half compared to last year.

The previous Conservative administration already converted two disused military bases that currently house several hundred asylum seekers.

Migrant aid organisations have criticised the use of military sites for asylum accommodation as inadequate and inappropriate. – AFP