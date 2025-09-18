UK startup Humanoid unveils first industrial humanoid robot HMND 01 Alpha

LONDON: Humanoid has unveiled the United Kingdom’s first humanoid robot designed for industrial applications, marking a significant entry into the artificial intelligence robotics sector.

The startup introduced its wheeled robot, named HMND 01 Alpha, which will undergo testing in various industrial environments to identify areas for functional refinement.

This testing phase will directly inform the development of the Beta version, which is planned for launch in the third quarter of next year.

Standing 220 centimetres tall, the robot utilises wheels to achieve speeds of up to 7.2 kilometres per hour and can carry payloads exceeding 15 kilograms.

Major corporations such as Nvidia and Tesla are increasingly investing in autonomous robotic technologies to enhance manufacturing efficiency and manage repetitive or dangerous duties.

Growing interest in robotics is fuelled by advancements in artificial intelligence and machine learning, particularly through large language models that enable robots to execute human-like functions.

This technological progress has spurred the emergence of well-funded startups like Humanoid, all competing for a share of the expanding market.

Humanoid will adopt a robots-as-a-service business model and is supported by $50 million in founder-led capital.

The company boasts a team composed of experienced professionals who previously worked at leading technology firms including Apple, Tesla, Google, Boston Dynamics, and Nvidia. – Reuters