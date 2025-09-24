Ukraine drones hit major Russian petrochemical plant again

MOSCOW: The Salavat petrochemical complex, one of Russia’s largest which is located in Bashkortostan region, was attacked by Ukrainian drones, the local governor said on Wednesday via his channel on Telegram, the second such attack in less than a week. “Gazprom Neftekhim Salavat has been subjected to another terrorist drone attack. We are assessing the extent of the damage. All emergency services are on scene, and firefighting measures are underway,“ Radiy Khabirov said. The drones also attacked the same complex, controlled by energy giant Gazprom, last week. Ukraine has intensified drone attacks on Russia’s vast oil and gas infrastructure in the past weeks, targeting refineries and export-bound pipelines, as peace talks with Moscow have stalled. Russia is seeing shortages of certain fuel grades as the attacks have reduced refinery runs, and as high borrowing costs mean private filling stations cannot afford to stockpile fuel, according to traders and retailers. Ukrainian drones earlier this month also hit an oil refinery in Ufa, Bashkortostan’s regional capital, about 1,400 kilometres (870 miles) from the Ukrainian border. The Salavat petrochemical complex produces gasoline, diesel, kerosene and other petroleum products as well as liquefied gases, butyl alcohols, polyethylene, polystyrene and ammonia. - Reuters