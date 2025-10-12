UN peacekeeper wounded by Israeli drone grenade in Lebanon

BEIRUT: A United Nations peacekeeper was wounded by an Israeli drone-dropped grenade near a UN position in southern Lebanon.

The United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) reported the incident occurred on Saturday near Kfar Kila.

One peacekeeper sustained light injuries and received immediate medical assistance.

This marks the third such incident targeting UNIFIL positions in just over a month.

UNIFIL condemned the attack as a serious violation of UN Security Council Resolution 1701.

The peacekeeping force called on the Israeli army to cease attacks on or near its personnel.

Resolution 1701 ended the 2006 conflict between Israel and Hezbollah and underpinned last November’s ceasefire.

UNIFIL has been working with the Lebanese army to support the ceasefire and restore stability.

Earlier this month, Israeli drones dropped multiple grenades near peacekeepers securing rubble clearance operations.

A similar episode in September involved four grenades dropped near UN positions.

Israel previously insisted there was no intentional fire directed at UNIFIL during the September incident.

The UN force numbers approximately 10,000 personnel from nearly 50 countries.

The Security Council voted in August to end UNIFIL’s mission in 2027.

The November ceasefire required both Hezbollah and Israel to withdraw from south Lebanon.

UNIFIL deployed alongside the Lebanese military to help dismantle Hezbollah infrastructure.

Israel has maintained regular strikes on what it claims are Hezbollah targets in Lebanon.

Israeli troops remain stationed in five locations deemed strategic within Lebanon.

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun condemned an overnight Israeli strike on Saturday in Al-Msayleh.

That strike reportedly killed one person and destroyed hundreds of bulldozers and excavators.

Israel’s military stated it targeted areas where machinery was rebuilding terrorist infrastructure.

Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam called for filing a complaint with the Security Council.

Salam described the Al-Msayleh strike as a violation of Resolution 1701 and the ceasefire. – AFP