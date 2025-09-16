US admits Georgia plant raid on South Koreans was excessive

WASHINGTON: South Korea’s trade minister has indicated that the United States government now considers a recent immigration raid on a Hyundai-LG battery plant in Georgia to have been excessive.

Trade Minister Yeo Han-koo made these remarks to reporters upon arriving in Washington for bilateral trade negotiations with US counterparts.

“The mood is that the US side apparently thinks (the detention) was a bit excessive,“ Yeo stated when asked about potential impacts on trade talks.

The two nations are currently finalising details of a July agreement that reduced tariffs on South Korean imports to between 15% and 25%.

Industry Minister Kim Jung-kwan visited Washington last week for discussions with Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick regarding profit sharing and investment packages.

“(We) are in the middle of intensively negotiating over the details,“ Yeo told journalists at Dulles Airport near the US capital.

He confirmed plans to meet with US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer to ensure South Korea’s national interests are fully represented in the final agreement.

The South Korean government announced on Monday that it would investigate whether human rights violations occurred during the US immigration operation.

Approximately 475 individuals were arrested during the September 4 raid at the battery plant, with most being South Korean nationals who returned home a week later.

Photographs showing detained workers in chains and handcuffs caused widespread shock in South Korea and drew strong criticism from Seoul officials. South Korean President Lee Jae Myung described the raid as “bewildering” and warned it could negatively impact future investment decisions.

US President Donald Trump addressed foreign investment concerns in a social media post on Sunday, stating his desire for companies to bring experts to train American workers.

The 79-year-old Republican president expressed his commitment to welcoming foreign companies and their employees without creating investment disincentives.

“I don’t want to frighten off or disincentivize investment,“ Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform, though he did not specifically mention the Georgia incident.

He emphasized that the United States remains open to learning from international partners while developing domestic manufacturing capabilities for complex products.

The situation continues to develop as both governments navigate diplomatic and trade relations following the controversial enforcement action. – AFP