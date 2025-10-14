US condemns China over South China Sea vessel clash with Philippines

WASHINGTON: The United States condemned China on Monday following a maritime confrontation between Washington’s ally the Philippines and China near disputed islands in the South China Sea.

Both the Philippines and China traded accusations over the incident that occurred in the strategic waterway.

“The United States condemns China’s October 12 ramming and water cannoning of a Philippine Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources vessel close to Thitu Island in the South China Sea,“ the U.S. State Department said in a statement.

The department further stated its support for the Philippines in facing what it described as China’s dangerous actions.

“We stand with our Philippine allies as they confront China’s dangerous actions which undermine regional stability,“ the department added.

The confrontation represents another escalation in long-standing territorial disputes in the resource-rich South China Sea. – Reuters