US envoy Kellogg arrives in Ukraine for defence talks

KYIV: US envoy Keith Kellogg arrived in Kyiv on Monday for defence talks with senior leadership after US President Donald Trump announced new Patriot air defence systems supplies to Ukraine.

The visit -- more than three years into the Kremlin’s invasion -- comes as Russian forces killed three civilians in east Ukraine and launched dozens of long-range drones at targets across the country.

“We welcome US Special Representative Keith Kellogg to Ukraine,“ Andriy Yermak, a top aide to the Ukrainian president wrote on social media.

“Russia does not want to cease fire. Peace through strength is the principle of US President Donald Trump, and we support this approach,“ Yermak added, alongside images of him welcoming Kellogg at Kyiv’s central train station.

Washington had said this month it would pause some arms deliveries to Kyiv but Trump has changed tack, criticising Russian President Vladimir Putin for intensifying attacks as US-led peace talks stalled.

Trump said this weekend Washington would also supply Kyiv with more Patriot air defence batteries, but added that the United States would not pay for them.

Kellogg’s visit comes as the US president is set to meet with NATO’s Secretary General Mark Rutte in Washington later on Monday.

Trump has said he would issue a “major statement” on the war on Monday.

Russian forces meanwhile said on Monday they had claimed new territory in eastern Ukraine with the capture of two villages, one in the Donetsk region and another in the Zaporizhzhia region.

Moscow claimed to have annexed both almost three years ago despite not having full military control over them.

Its forces also killed at least three civilians in the eastern Kharkiv and Sumy regions on Monday, regional Ukrainian officials announced.

Moscow has stepped up aerial strikes on Ukraine over recent months, launching hundreds of drones almost on a daily basis.

The Ukrainian air force said Monday Russia had launched 136 drones and four missiles at Ukraine. – AFP