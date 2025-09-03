US judge blocks Trump from using military for crime fighting in California

SAN FRANCISCO: A federal judge has blocked President Donald Trump’s administration from using military forces to combat crime within California.

US District Judge Charles Breyer determined the administration deliberately violated the Posse Comitatus Act by employing troops for crowd control and federal agent support during immigration operations.

The ruling represents a significant setback to Trump’s efforts to expand military involvement in domestic law enforcement across American cities.

Breyer suspended the injunction until September 12 to allow for an expected administration appeal.

Trump defended his deployment strategy during a press conference, stating his obligation to protect the country justified military intervention in cities he described as problematic.

“The administration deployed four thousand National Guard and seven hundred active duty US Marines to Los Angeles in June following large-scale immigration raids that triggered widespread protests.

Judge Breyer acknowledged the need to protect federal personnel but rejected using this as justification for widespread military deployment alongside law enforcement.

“The people of California won much needed accountability against Trump’s illegal militarization of an American city,“ California Governor Gavin Newsom stated on social media following the ruling.

Approximately three hundred National Guard members remain deployed in Los Angeles despite protests subsiding, with their mission extended through November.

California officials argued in court filings that continued military presence could intimidate voters and affect participation in the upcoming November elections.

The state previously challenged Trump’s assumption of control over California’s National Guard in June but lost that legal battle on appeal.

Legal experts suggest Breyer’s ruling could influence how other courts interpret the rarely tested Posse Comitatus Act in future cases.

Trump has additionally deployed National Guard troops to Washington DC, where he maintains exceptional authority as a federal district. – Reuters