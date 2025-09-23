US lawmaker warns of military misunderstanding risk with China

BEIJING: The leader of a United States congressional delegation to China has warned of the significant risk of military misunderstandings between the two nations due to rapid technological advancements.

Adam Smith, the top Democrat on Washington’s Armed Services Committee, stated that China must engage in more dialogue with other global powers for basic military de-confliction.

“We’ve seen this with our ships, our planes, their ships, their planes coming entirely too close to one another,“ he told journalists at a news conference held at the US Embassy.

He emphasised the urgent need for improved conversations to prevent such dangerous encounters.

The four-person bipartisan delegation includes other Armed Services Committee members Ro Khanna and Chrissy Houlahan, alongside Foreign Affairs Committee Republican Michael Baumgartner.

The group met Chinese Defence Minister Dong Jun on Monday to discuss the importance of working through differences and fostering more candid dialogue.

Dong urged the visitors to remove disruptive and restrictive factors affecting bilateral relations, according to China’s state news agency Xinhua.

Smith highlighted the rapid pace of innovation in artificial intelligence, drone warfare, cyber capabilities, and space technology.

“The risk of a misunderstanding of capabilities on one side or the other is great,“ he explained alongside fellow lawmakers and US Ambassador David Perdue.

He stressed that continued dialogue is essential to ensure both sides do not stumble into unintended conflicts.

The congressional visit follows a recent telephone conversation between Presidents Xi Jinping and Donald Trump, their second since Trump’s return to the White House.

Trump confirmed plans to meet Xi during the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in South Korea later next month.

He also announced a visit to China next year and a future reciprocal visit by Xi to the United States.

Both nations imposed significant tariff hikes during a trade dispute earlier this year before reaching a deal to reduce levies.

The United States currently applies 30% duties on Chinese imports, while China imposes a 10% tariff on US goods under the agreement set to expire in November.

The delegation also discussed trade talks, fentanyl, critical minerals, and the future of TikTok with Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng.

Smith noted that the TikTok issue, concerning the app’s algorithm ownership, has not been fully resolved despite potential solutions.

The group is scheduled for further meetings with National People’s Congress Chairman Zhao Leji and Foreign Minister Wang Yi. – AFP