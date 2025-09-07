US Open: Media asked not to show negative reactions to Trump’s visit

LONDON: Broadcasters of the US Open have been instructed not to air negative crowd reactions to President Donald Trump during Sunday’s men’s final, reported PA Media/dpa.

Trump is expected to attend the clash between Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz in New York, with security at Flushing Meadows being heightened in preparation.

Trump used to be a regular visitor to the US Open but has not been to the tournament since 2015, a year before he was elected president for the first time, when he was booed by spectators.

An email to broadcasters seen by PA Media reveals that Trump, 79, will be shown on screen during the singing of the national anthem ahead of the match.

The message adds: “We ask all broadcasters to refrain from showing any disruptions or reactions in response to the president’s attendance in any capacity.”

Trump’s visit threatens to take the spotlight away from Alcaraz and Sinner, who are meeting in a third successive grand slam final.

Alcaraz, though, believes it is good for tennis to have the president in attendance, saying: “It is a privilege having the president from every country just to support the tournament, to support tennis, and to support the match.

“For me, playing in front of him, I will try not to be focused on that, and I will try not to think about it. I don’t want myself to be nervous because of it, but I think, attending the tennis match, it’s great for tennis to have the president coming to the final.”-BERNAMA-PA Media/dpa