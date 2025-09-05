US pledges $20 million and drones to Ecuador for drug gang crackdown

QUITO: The United States has announced nearly $20 million in new security commitments for Ecuador during Secretary of State Marco Rubio’s visit to the Andean nation.

The funding includes over $13 million in general security assistance plus an additional $6 million specifically for drones for the Ecuadorean Navy.

Rubio described this commitment as merely the beginning of potential cooperation between the two nations during joint remarks with Ecuadorean counterpart Gabriela Sommerfeld.

He stated that the United States would consider establishing a military base in Ecuador if formally invited by the government.

Ecuador’s President Daniel Noboa supports such a base but requires voter approval through a referendum before proceeding.

The United States previously maintained a base in the coastal city of Manta until 2009 when Ecuador’s then-president ordered its closure.

In a significant move, the United States designated two Ecuadorean criminal groups, Los Choneros and Los Lobos, as foreign terrorist organisations.

Los Choneros’ alleged leader Jose Adolfo “Fito” Macias Villamar faces federal drug and gun charges in the United States where he is currently detained after pleading not guilty.

Both gangs had already been sanctioned by the United States earlier in 2024 before receiving the terrorist designation.

Rubio explained that this designation enables the United States to target the groups’ assets and enhances intelligence sharing capabilities with Ecuador.

He emphasised the value of increased intelligence cooperation when combating what he described as vicious terrorists.

Killings in Ecuador have surged despite President Noboa’s efforts to combat gang violence linked to drug trafficking.

Homicides increased by 40% in the first seven months of this year compared to the same period in 2024.

Noboa, elected to a full term this year, has deployed military forces on streets while lawmakers approved reforms including harsher penalties for drug trafficking.

The two countries are nearing a trade agreement that could be finalised within weeks according to officials.

Rubio anticipated positive news regarding tariffs as part of the upcoming trade deal.

Ecuador will accept potential migrants under an arrangement with the United States though details remain unclear regarding their status.

A senior State Department official confirmed a safe third country agreement had been reached and signed between the nations.

This agreement would allow US asylum seekers to reside in Ecuador while their cases undergo review rather than returning to their home countries.

The official noted there is no predetermined number of asylum seekers Ecuador must accept under the arrangement.

Ecuador’s foreign ministry clarified that the number of people accepted would be limited with Ecuador retaining veto rights over individuals not in the nation’s interest. – Reuters