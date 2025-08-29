US top diplomat Rubio to visit Mexico and Ecuador next week

WASHINGTON: U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio will travel to Mexico and Ecuador next week, the State Department said in a statement, as President Donald Trump's administration seeks to crack down on illegal immigration to the U.S., combat drug cartels and counter Chinese influence in the region.

The trip by Rubio, the first Latino U.S. secretary of state, marks his latest visit to the region. He visited countries in Central America and the Caribbean in his first overseas trip as Washington's top diplomat earlier this year, and later traveled to the Caribbean again in March as the U.S. has sought to shift focus back to the region - REUTERS