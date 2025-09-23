Western nations urge Israel to reopen Gaza-West Bank medical corridor

WASHINGTON: Dozens of Western nations called on Monday for the reopening of the medical corridor between Gaza and the Israeli-occupied West Bank.

The countries offered to provide financial aid and medical staff or equipment to treat Gaza’s patients in the West Bank.

“We strongly appeal to Israel to restore the medical corridor to the occupied West Bank, including East Jerusalem, so medical evacuations from Gaza can be resumed and patients can get the treatment that they so urgently need on Palestinian territory,“ the countries said in a joint statement released by Canada.

Austria, Belgium, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the European Union and Poland were among the two dozen signatories of the statement.

The United States was not listed as a signatory of the joint statement.

“We furthermore urge Israel to lift restrictions on deliveries of medicine and medical equipment to Gaza,“ the statement said.

Aid agencies said in late August that only a trickle of the aid that was needed, including medicine, had been reaching people in Gaza since Israel lifted a blockade on aid in May.

The World Health Organization said in May that Gaza’s health system is at a breaking point.

Israel controls all access to Gaza and says it allows enough food aid and supplies into the enclave.

Images of starving Palestinians, including children, have sparked global outrage against Israel’s assault on Gaza.

The conflict has since October 2023 killed tens of thousands of people and internally displaced Gaza’s entire population.

The assault has set off a starvation crisis in the Gaza Strip.

Multiple rights experts, scholars and a United Nations inquiry say the situation amounts to genocide.

Israel calls its actions self-defense after an October 2023 attack by Palestinian Hamas militants that killed 1,200 people.

More than 250 people were taken hostage during the October 2023 Hamas attack.

Some key United States allies, most notably Britain and France, have rallied behind Palestinian statehood at the United Nations as a path to a two-state solution.

This support for Palestinian statehood comes despite Washington’s disapproval of the approach. – Reuters