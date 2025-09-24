WHO: No autism link to paracetamol use in pregnancy

THE World Health Organization said on Wednesday there is currently no conclusive scientific evidence confirming a possible link between autism and the use of paracetamol during pregnancy.

At this time, no consistent association between autism and paracetamol use has been established, the WHO said in a statement.

U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday linked autism to childhood vaccine use and the taking of popular pain medication Tylenol by women when pregnant, elevating claims not backed by scientific evidence to the forefront of U.S. health policy. - Reuters