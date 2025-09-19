Young plaintiffs challenge Trump climate agenda in landmark US court case

MISSOULA: Young American activists expressed pride after testifying against President Donald Trump’s fossil fuel policies in a landmark climate change lawsuit.

Nineteen-year-old Joseph Lee described the profound significance of participating in the legal challenge against his own federal government.

The case targets three executive orders that plaintiffs argue violate their constitutional rights by promoting fossil fuels while marginalizing renewable energy sources.

Plaintiffs also seek to reverse the administration’s dismantling of climate science initiatives and monitoring systems.

Judge Dana Christensen is now considering whether to grant a preliminary injunction that could lead to trial or dismiss the case as requested by government lawyers.

During cross-examination, Justice Department attorney Erik Van Der Stouwe questioned Lee about whether university air conditioning issues rather than climate change caused his heat stroke hospitalization.

Lee responded that minimizing climate impacts to trivial matters demonstrated the weakness of the government’s legal position.

Van Der Stouwe further challenged Lee’s claim that Trump’s climate cuts cost him research opportunities despite university evidence supporting his assertion.

Twenty-year-old Avery McRae faced questioning about whether her climate anxiety stemmed from spending half her life suing the federal government.

Seventeen-year-old Jorja McCormick described her trauma from wildfire evacuations and rejected suggestions that her family horses contributed significantly to global warming compared to industrial pollution.

McCormick characterized testifying as an empowering and healing experience despite the intense government questioning.

Both plaintiffs committed to continuing their climate activism regardless of the court’s final decision in Lighthiser v. Trump.

Lee emphasized that a better future remains possible through persistent advocacy and legal action. – AFP