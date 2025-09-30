YouTube pays $24.5 million to settle Trump account suspension lawsuit

WASHINGTON: Alphabet-owned YouTube has agreed to pay $24.5 million to settle a lawsuit brought by former US President Donald Trump regarding his account suspension.

The settlement resolves legal action Trump initiated following YouTube’s decision to suspend his account after the January 2021 US Capitol riots.

A court filing revealed the settlement terms on Monday, concluding this high-profile legal dispute.

Trump originally filed lawsuits against multiple tech companies including Twitter, now known as X, and Facebook owner Meta in July 2021.

He alleged these platforms unlawfully silenced conservative viewpoints through their content moderation policies.

Both Meta and X had previously agreed to financial settlements earlier this year to resolve their respective lawsuits with Trump.

Under the YouTube settlement, $22 million will be paid on Trump’s behalf to the Trust for the National Mall.

This nonprofit organization is dedicated to constructing a $200 million ballroom that Trump is building at the White House.

The remaining settlement payment will be distributed to other plaintiffs in the case including the American Conservative Union. – Reuters