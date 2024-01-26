19 killed in dr congo bomb explosion

GOMA (DR Congo): At least 19 civilians were killed on Thursday following a bomb explosion launched by rebels in the city of Mweso in eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), said the army in a press release, reported Xinhua.

The rebels of the March 23 Movement fired 120 mortar bombs, killing 19 people and injuring 27 others, it said.

The authorities consider the attack a terrorist act and a serious violation of international law.

According to the United Nations, the humanitarian crisis in eastern DRC worsened in 2023, with high levels of violence and displacement.

The rebel group, which resurfaced in late 2021, has triggered conflicts and humanitarian crises, and seized major strongholds on Congolese soil. -Bernama-Xinhua