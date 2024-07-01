Biden invited to deliver annual address to US Congress on March 7

WASHINGTON: US President Joe Biden (pix) has been invited to deliver his annual State of the Union address to Congress on March 7, the House Speaker said Saturday.

“In this moment of great challenge for our country,“ the statement by Mike Johnson said, “it is my solemn duty to extend this invitation for you to address a Joint Session of Congress on Thursday, March 7, 2024, so that you may fulfill your obligation under the US Constitution to report on the state of our union.”

The address will take place later than usual this year, coming after the March 5 “Super Tuesday,“ a crucial stage when both parties hold nominating contests in several states ahead of the November presidential election.

In the past, the State of the Union has usually taken place in late January or early February.

There was no immediate comment from the White House. -AFP