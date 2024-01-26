Gaza death toll climbs to 26,000

ANKARA: The Palestinian death toll from the Israeli offensive on the Gaza Strip since Oct 7 has climbed to 25,900, the Health Ministry in the blockaded enclave said on Thursday, reported the Anadolu Agency.

The ministry, in a statement, said 64,110 others have also been injured.

The Israeli forces committed 24 massacres across the Gaza Strip in the last 21 hours, killing at least 200 people and wounding 370 others, the ministry said, adding: “Many people are still trapped under rubble and on the roads, and rescuers can’t reach them.”

The ministry accused Israel of committing “genocidal crimes in the United Nations Relief and Works Agency-run shelters and in the al-Mawasi area” (city of Khan Younis), which it claims to be safe.

Israel has struck the Gaza Strip since October. About 85 per cent of Gazans have since been displaced due to the onslaught, while all of them are food insecure, according to the UN.

Hundreds of thousands of people are living without shelter.

The International Court of Justice will announce its verdict on South Africa’s request for an interim ruling in its genocide case against Israel on Friday. -Bernama-Anadolu