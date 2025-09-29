ASNB declares RM896 million income distribution for ASM 3 at 4.75 sen per unit

KUALA LUMPUR: Amanah Saham Nasional Bhd has declared an income distribution of RM896.01 million for its fixed price fund Amanah Saham Malaysia 3 for the financial year ending September 30, 2025.

The income distribution will benefit 717,446 ASM 3 unitholders who collectively hold 19.16 billion units.

In a statement, Permodalan Nasional Bhd said the income distribution of 4.75 sen per unit reflects the fund’s ability to sustain its dividend at the same level as the previous financial year.

The fund outperformed its benchmark Maybank 12-Month Fixed Deposit return of 2.40% by 235 basis points for the financial year to-date up to September 24, 2025.

“This strong result stands out amid a challenging domestic market, with the FBMKLCI still negative year-to-date,“ PNB said.

“Despite market volatility, ASM 3 remained resilient and delivered consistent returns, reinforcing its strength in uncertain conditions.”

The income for ASM 3 is derived from realised gains, dividend income and other sources of income from both domestic and international investments.

ASM 3 has delivered commendable gains for unitholders this financial year, reflecting the strength of PNB’s disciplined investment approach and long-term strategy.

The fund’s performance is supported by continued asset diversification with increased exposure to fixed income instruments that provide stability and consistent returns.

The income distribution for ASM 3, computed based on the average minimum monthly balance held throughout the fund’s financial year, will be automatically reinvested as additional units into unitholders’ accounts on October 1, 2025.

Transactions for ASM 3 at ASNB branches and agents, including all online channels and internet banking, have been temporarily suspended from September 28-30, 2025.

Unitholders may resume transactions at myASNB portal or via myASNB mobile application, or at any ASNB branches or its agents nationwide starting October 1, 2025. – Bernama