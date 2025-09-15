China finds Nvidia violated antitrust law, announces further investigation

BEIJING: China has announced that US chip manufacturer Nvidia violated the country’s antitrust regulations following a preliminary investigation.

The State Administration for Market Regulation confirmed the findings on Monday and stated it would conduct further investigations into the matter.

This development comes as trade talks between China and the United States entered their second day in Madrid.

The market regulator did not provide specific details about Nvidia’s alleged legal violations or the scope of the additional investigation.

Nvidia, a California-based artificial intelligence technology leader, recently reported earnings that highlighted concerns about its Chinese business operations.

The company’s activities in China have faced increasing scrutiny from Washington amid growing trade and geopolitical tensions.

The announcement from China’s market watchdog arrived approximately one hour before bilateral trade officials began their second day of negotiations.

These talks aim to address various issues that have strained relations between the two economic superpowers.

Both nations are currently engaged in intense competition for dominance in the semiconductor industry, which Beijing identified as a critical strategic field. – AFP