ECIB becomes key investor in Oasis Harvest with 5.78% stake

KUALA LUMPUR: Bursa Malaysia-listed food and beverage (F&B) player Oasis Harvest Corporation Bhd announced that European Credit Investment Bank Ltd (ECIB) has become a substantial shareholder in the company.

ECIB, a Labuan Financial Services Authority (Labuan FSA)-regulated investment bank, has acquired a 5.78% interest in Oasis, equivalent to 1,392,800 shares, through an open-market transaction on July 18.

This development marks a significant vote of confidence from a reputable financial institution in Oasis’s future.

Oasis executive director Ch’ng Eu Vern expressed his enthusiasm about the new partnership.

“We are delighted to welcome ECIB as a substantial shareholder. This is a significant milestone for Oasis and a clear indication of our growth potential.

“ECIB’s deep experience in finance and strategic advisory will be invaluable to us.

“We look forward to a close collaboration, tapping into their insights to accelerate our strategic plans and create greater value for our shareholders,” he said in a statement.

Established in 2008 and based in Labuan, ECIB specialises in investment banking and wealth management, with strong insights into the Asia-Pacific region.

Under the leadership of its CEO Ken Lim, ECIB is known for its experience in capital markets and strict regulatory compliance.

ECIB’s investment provides Oasis with a stable and strategic financial partner, strengthening the company’s foundation for future expansion.

The association with a well-regarded investment bank also boosts Oasis’s reputation and trust among clients, partners, and the wider investment community.

With the backing and expertise of ECIB, Oasis is in a stronger position to pursue ambitious growth opportunities and continue building on its success.