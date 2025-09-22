Foreign investors extend net buying streak on Bursa Malaysia with RM492.1m

KUALA LUMPUR: Foreign investors maintained their net buying position on Bursa Malaysia for the second consecutive week with a total inflow of RM492.1 million.

MBSB Investment Bank Bhd reported that this positive trend occurred despite a shortened trading week due to the Malaysia Day holiday.

Foreign investors were net buyers on two out of three trading days, with Wednesday recording the highest net buying at RM348.69 million.

Friday saw a net inflow of RM205.30 million while Tuesday experienced the only outflow of RM61.9 million.

The transportation and logistics sector attracted the highest foreign inflows at RM131.8 million last week.

Industrial products and services followed with RM126.9 million in net foreign inflows while the technology sector received RM117.1 million.

Financial services recorded the largest net foreign outflow at RM154.7 million with healthcare seeing RM38.1 million in outflows.

Local institutions remained net sellers with outflows totaling RM337.6 million while local retailers recorded outflows of RM159.5 million.

Average daily trading volume increased significantly across all investor groups last week.

Foreign investors posted the sharpest increase at 88.3% while retail investors and local institutions recorded expansions of 21.2% and 19.0% respectively. – Bernama