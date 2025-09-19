ICT Zone Asia posts 61% revenue growth, strong techfin momentum in 1H FY26

KUALA LUMPUR: Bursa Malaysia-listed ICT Zone Asia Bhd achieved revenue of RM92.90 million for the six months ended July 31, 2025 (FY26), representing a 61.13% jump from RM57.65 million in the corresponding period last year, with solid growth across its core business segments.

Net profit rose 53.68% to RM7.03 million compared to RM4.57 million previously, reflecting more substantial contributions from both technology financing and trading segments.

On an adjusted basis, the group’s net profit stood at RM8.07 million.

ICT Zone Asia has declared a first interim cash dividend of 0.15 sen per share, which will be payable on November 3, 2025.

For Q2, the ICT Zone Asia posted revenue of RM51.28 million, a 23.20% increase from RM41.62 million in the immediate preceding quarter.

Net profit stood at RM3.61 million, with adjusted net profit at RM4.57 million after excluding one-off listing expenses.

As at July 31, 2025, ICT Zone Asia’s total unbilled order book stood at approximately RM250.26 million, comprising RM246.93 million from the technology financing segment and RM3.33 million from cloud solutions and services segment, providing strong earnings visibility over the next five financial years.

ICT Zone Asia managing director and CEO Lim Kok Kwang said the company’s strong Q2 and half-year results demonstrate the resilience of its techfin model.

“By combining technology supply, financing and lifecycle management, we enable clients to shift from upfront capital expenditures to predictable subscription-based models.

“This positions ICT Zone Asia as a key enabler of Malaysia’s digital transformation journey, particularly as businesses prepare for the next wave of AI adoption and the upcoming Windows 10 end-of-support cycle.

“We are strategically aligned to support enterprises and government agencies in refreshing their ICT infrastructure with AI-capable devices through our Everything-as-a-Service offerings,” he said.

Lim said the funds raised from the ACE Market listing have already strengthened capacity to secure new contracts, while the group’s unbilled order book of approximately RM250.26 million provides long-term earnings visibility.

“We are also deepening our ESG commitments through our Carbon-Neutral Computing Services and circular economy strategy, ensuring sustainable growth for both our clients and shareholders,” he said.

Looking ahead, ICT Zone Asia remains cautiously optimistic. Demand for subscription-based ICT procurement is expected to stay strong as organisations shift from upfront capital expenditures to long-term, operating expenditure-driven models.

The group’s techfin solutions are well-positioned to capture this trend by offering fully integrated financing, supply, and lifecycle services.

ICT Zone Asia also expects to benefit from the deployment of RM21.00 million IPO proceeds for new ICT assets.

As at July 31, 2025, the group has utilised RM10.20 million to acquire new ICT hardware and software in support of the expansion of its techfin solutions business, as well as its partnership with the Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation (MDEC) under the Business Digitalisation Initiative (BDI), which supports SME digital adoption.

In addition, the rising adoption of AI and the upcoming end-of-support for Windows 10 in October 2025 are expected to spur device refresh cycles, further driving demand for its Everything-as-a-Service (XaaS) offerings, including DaaS 360 and Carbon-Neutral Computing Services (CNCS).

With an order book of RM250.26 million, a circular economy strategy, and a solid balance sheet, ICT Zone Asia is confident of sustaining growth while contributing to Malaysia’s digital and sustainability agenda.