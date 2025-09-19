Kinergy Advancement featured in Bursa Blitz 2025 after renewable energy reclassification

KUALA LUMPUR: Kinergy Advancement Bhd has been profiled in the Bursa Blitz Compendium 2025, a Bursa Malaysia initiative showcasing companies recently reclassified under the exchange’s sector framework.

The Bursa Blitz Compendium serves as a research tool for investors, analysts, and stakeholders, offering insights into the strategic, operational, and financial implications of sector reclassifications.

Kinergy Advancement was reclassified into the Renewable Energy sector in January 2025, following its successful diversification from engineering into the energy segment, SES.

In the compendium, Kinergy Advancement is highlighted for its record FY24 performance with revenue of RM244.8 million and net profit of RM21.5 million, strong SES momentum with revenue doubling to RM123.5 million, making SES the group’s primary earnings driver.

Furthermore, the company also has solid visibility, supported by an unbilled order book of RM1.34 billion and a tender pipeline of RM2.78 billion as of June 30, 2025.

Its transformation strategy is driven by an ongoing shift towards becoming a full-fledged independent power producer (IPP) with 27 ongoing SES projects across Southeast Asia.

Executive deputy chairman and group managing director Datuk Lai Keng Onn said being featured in the Bursa Blitz Compendium reaffirms the company’s transformation and credibility with the investor community and the market.

“The reclassification marks a measurable shift in our earnings profile, project pipeline, and long-term growth trajectory.

“With SES now anchoring our results, our focus is clear - scale into an independent power producer (IPP) and deliver sustainable return to our shareholders,” he said in a statement.

The Bursa Blitz Compendium 2025 is available through Bursa Malaysia and provides investors with actionable insights into companies reshaping their strategic positioning under the exchange’s updated sectoral classification.