Kuala Lumpur to host Asean Business and Investment Summit in October

PETALING JAYA: The Asean Business and Investment Summit 2025 (ABIS 2025), this year’s edition of the region’s most influential annual business forum, will take place at the Malaysia International Trade and Exhibition Centre in Kuala Lumpur on Oct 25 and 26.

The two-day summit will bring together more than 1,500 participants, including Asean and global heads of government, CEOs, entrepreneurs and thought leaders.

ABIS 2025, hosted by the Asean-Business Advisory Council alongside the 47th Asean Summit, comes at a critical time for the region, as Asean faces rising challenges from economic fragmentation to geopolitical trade frictions, climate risks and digital disruption.

With the theme “Unifying Markets for Shared Prosperity”, it will highlight how private sector leadership and policy reform can strengthen Asean’s role as a resilient and competitive global player.

On Oct 26, the Asean Business Awards (ABA) will honour top regional champions across 12 curated categories.

Asean Business Advisory Council 2025 chairman Tan Sri Nazir Razak said, “At a time when the world faces growing complexity and division, Asean has a unique opportunity to demonstrate how regional cooperation and business leadership can create shared prosperity for all. The ABIS 2025 will bring together the world’s most influential decision-makers to chart a course toward deeper integration, enhanced competitiveness, and inclusive growth that

leaves no one behind.”

He added that this two day event will also feature unique idea capsules featuring global thought leaders and fireside chats with key personalities.

Simultaneously, and for the first time in its 18-year history, the ABA will feature a streamlined format designed to reflect both traditional economic pillars and emerging areas of influence across the region.