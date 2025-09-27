Land disposal gain lifts MCE Holdings FY25 Patami to RM23.9 million

PETALING JAYA: MCE Holdings Bhd achieved revenue of RM152.60 million for the full year ended July 31, 2025 (FY25), compared with RM155.66 million in FY24, while profit after tax and minority interest (Patami) rose to RM23.91 million from RM15.96 million in FY24, boosted by a one-off gain from the disposal of land.

Excluding this item, Patami was RM17.59 million, representing a 10.2% increase year-on-year, driven by stable contributions from the group’s core automotive business, improved operating efficiency and higher interest income from healthy cash flow.

The group declared a second interim dividend of 4 sen per share, payable on Nov 14. Including the first interim dividend of 6 sen per share paid on May 15, this brings the total payout for FY25 to 10 sen per share.

The board determined the payout after considering the group’s financial performance, which included the one-off gain from the disposal of land, enabling a higher distribution this year.

The decision also took into account ongoing investments, such as the commissioning of the MCE Auto Hub in Serendah and expansion into new original equipment manufacturing and international markets.

For the fourth quarter (Q4) of FY25, the group reported revenue of RM40.08 million, representing an 8.5% increase from RM36.95 million in the same quarter of FY24.

However, higher staff and administrative costs from recruitment and preparation for the commissioning of the MCE Auto Hub in Serendah, a transitional expense ahead of its commissioning in the last quarter of calendar year 2025, resulted in Patami of RM3.42 million compared with RM4.14 million previously.

This transitional period will pave the way for expanded production capacity and the manufacture of higher-value automotive electronic components such as infotainment systems, digital displays and ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance System) modules, including key parts for Perodua’s first electric vehicle, which is expected to enhance margins and move the group further up the automotive industry value chain.

MCE Holdings group managing director Dr Goh Kar Chun said the company closed FY25 with a resilient and stable set of results despite the challenges of a volatile operating environment.

“This performance reflects the strength of our core automotive parts business and the discipline of our team in managing costs and efficiencies. Looking ahead, we have a healthy pipeline of projects, including supply agreements covering both electric and internal combustion engine vehicles. These contracts, which commence in FY26, will provide clear earnings visibility and reinforce MCE’s role as a trusted partner to domestic and global automotive players.”