Malaysia Airlines, Firefly widen reach across Asia and beyond

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia Airlines, the national carrier under Malaysia Aviation Group (MAG), will resume flights to Chengdu in January 2026, its seventh destination in China, after a nine-year break.

MAG managing director Datuk Captain Izham Ismail said the move is part of the group’s strategy to streamline operations and expand its network in line with rising regional demand.

“Malaysia Airlines and Firefly will strengthen their presence across key markets in the months ahead,“ he said in a press conference at Matta Fair 2025 today.

For Malaysia Airlines, this includes the addition of Chengdu, he said, stating that average load factors for its China routes reached 81% in the first half of 2025.

“With the support of the mutual visa-free arrangement between Malaysia and China, this expansion positions us to capture growing demand in one of the world’s most dynamic travel markets.”

Meanwhile, MAG’s low-cost subsidiary FlyFirefly Sdn Bhd will expand its network with the launch of new jet services from Kuala Lumpur International Airport to Krabi (Thailand), Siem Reap (Cambodia) and Cebu (the Philippines) starting in November.

Furthermore, Izham said that beginning in October, Malaysia Airlines will add services to Australia, New Zealand, China, India, the Maldives and Bangladesh, while Firefly will enhance regional and domestic connectivity, including to Singapore, Kota Kinabalu, Kuching, Penang and Johor Bahru.

To support this growth, he said, MAG’s fleet strategy is advancing in tandem.

“We have already taken delivery of six A330neos and 14 Boeing 737-8s, part of our fleet modernisation programme. These aircraft not only strengthen our competitiveness but also deliver a more consistent and comfortable experience for our customers.”

Izham said Malaysia Airlines’ ambition is to operate a modern mainline fleet of 116 aircraft with an average age of just seven years (down from 10 years today) by 2035.

“This renewed fleet, alongside Firefly’s expanding services, will support a group network spanning 106 destinations across Asia, the Middle East, Europe and beyond.”

He said this scale will establish Malaysia Airlines as one of the leading premium carriers in the region, with the capability to serve both high-demand regional routes and key global corridors.

“With a balanced mix of narrowbody and widebody aircraft, Malaysia Airlines will have the flexibility to capture growth in both regional and long-haul markets, ensuring we remain resilient in shifting market conditions.”

Together, he said, these investments are a cornerstone of its ambition to position Malaysia Airlines among the world’s top 10 global carriers by 2030.

At the same time, MAG’s role is to ensure this growth is both commercially sustainable and aligned with national development.

“Every step forward must strengthen our financial resilience, expand Malaysia’s connectivity, support tourism and trade, and carry our nation’s presence proudly onto the global stage,“ Izham said.

Looking ahead, he acknowledged that the aviation industry will continue to face pressures and uncertainties.

However, he said the group’s strengthened foundations, expanding networks, and enhanced products ensure MAG remains resilient, relevant, and ready to deliver consistent value to its customers, people and the nation.

MAG is returning as the official airline partner and premier sponsor of the three-day Matta Fair 2025, which opened today, expanding its presence through a dedicated MAG Arena pavilion.

The arena, featuring more than 70 booths, will showcase the networks and cabin products of Malaysia Airlines and Firefly, alongside the group’s latest digital innovations, including artificial intelligence-powered hospitality tools. It also includes meet-and-greet sessions with sports personalities and special promotions for visitors to the fair.