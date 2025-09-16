Malaysia’s used motorbike market in high gear, reflects shift in recommerce sector: iMotorbike

PETALING JAYA: Malaysia’s recommerce market is revving into high gear, projected to surge 14.7% in 2025, a pace that far outstrips the country’s gross domestic product growth. At the heart of this acceleration lies a surprising driver – pre-owned motorcycles.

“With the rising cost of living, Malaysians are prioritising affordable, value-for-money purchases. Pre-owned items such as motorcycles naturally fit into this shift because they offer significant savings without sacrificing quality,” said Gil Carmo, CEO and co-founder of iMotorbike, Southeast Asia’s leading digital platform for buying and selling used motorcycles.

This trend is not just about thrift. It reflects broader structural shifts in how consumers perceive ownership, digital trust, and sustainability.

The Malaysia Recommerce Intelligence Report 2025 estimates the overall market will hit US$1.67 billion (RM7 billion) in 2026, with motorcycles contributing a major share given their relevance to daily mobility and the booming gig economy.

Malaysia may be the world’s 13th largest motorcycle market, but its pre-owned segment has long remained informal.

“The biggest barrier has been the lack of standardised pricing and regulation,” Carmo explained.

“Without clear guidelines or industry oversight, the market stayed fragmented, making it difficult for both buyers and sellers to have confidence in fair value and transparency.”

Small independent dealers, many operating on cash-first models without digital tools, dominate the sector. Transactions often rely on personal networks rather than regulated marketplaces, making them harder to scale and riskier for all parties.

“In cash-first, trust-deficient environments, buyers risk ending up with defective or even stolen motorcycles, while sellers face non-payment or counterfeit cash. Without proper documentation, even honest transactions can spiral into disputes,” Carmo noted.

Platforms such as iMotorbike are trying to rewrite this playbook by offering warranties, verified listings, inspection reports and secure ownership transfers.

“First-time buyers especially gain confidence that what they are purchasing is legitimate and protected, while sellers transact more securely in a system with proper documentation and payment,” Carmo said.

The Covid-19 pandemic acted as a catalyst for digital adoption. From groceries to cars, consumers have grown comfortable researching and transacting online, even for high-value items.

“Since the pandemic, buyers expect clearer information on product history, condition and pricing before making a purchase. They are also more willing to pay for platforms that provide added protection, such as warranties or verified sellers,” said Carmo. “What used to feel risky is now the new normal.”

At iMotorbike, every motorcycle undergoes a 170-point inspection by certified mechanics, backed by a six-month warranty and a six-day return policy. Financing, insurance and delivery are integrated, creating what Carmo described as “a consistent, straightforward experience that removes friction points traditional dealerships struggle with”.

These safeguards directly impact conversion rates and customer loyalty. “Customers who experience a transparent, safe and convenient process are much more likely to return and that has been a key driver of repeat business for us compared to unverified dealerships,” Carmo stressed.

Despite strong consumer demand, many SMEs in recommerce remain constrained by financing bottlenecks. Lacking audited records or traditional collateral, they are often shut out of bank loans.

“One way to address this gap is through public-private financing programmes or government-backed guarantees that reduce risks for lenders. Collaboration with fintechs can also help create fast-approval financing options using alternative data, like digital transaction histories,” Carmo suggested.

Such solutions could accelerate formalisation, enabling small dealers to expand and compete more effectively in the digital economy.

The iMotorbike story is not just about two-wheelers. Its lessons can be applied to other informal recommerce sectors, from electronics to furniture to fashion.

“Building trust has to come first. Verification and inspection processes are crucial in creating confidence. Digitalisation adds transparency and generates reliable records, which then opens the door to financing. And once consistent standards are in place, collaboration with banks, insurers and regulators becomes much easier,” Carmo said.

Looking ahead, Carmo believes structured recommerce platforms will play a pivotal role in the 13th Malaysia Plan, which emphasises inclusive and sustainable SME growth.

“By extending product life cycles, recommerce supports a circular economy. At the same time, digital platforms give SMEs access to wider markets and reliable data that policymakers can use to design targeted support,” he said.

In other words, the future of Malaysia’s recommerce market may not just be about affordability or consumer preference, it could also reshape how small businesses grow, how sustainability is embedded in commerce, and how trust is rebuilt in traditionally fragmented markets.

“Recommerce isn’t just about second-hand goods. It’s about creating first-rate opportunities in a system that works better for everyone,” Carmo concluded.