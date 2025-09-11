MDV eyes RM300m energy push by 2025

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia Debt Ventures Bhd (MDV), a unit of the Minister of Finance (Incorporated) [MoF Inc] and an agency under the purview of the Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation (Mosti), is targeting total approvals of RM300 million in financing for energy transition projects under the National Energy Transition Facility (NETF) by the end of 2025.

This target includes an estimation of RM70 million in targeted incentives aimed at enhancing the overall bankability of projects through mechanisms such as rebates and credit enhancements, based on MDV’s assessment.

The identified projects fall under transition levers such as renewable energy (RE), energy efficiency (EE), biogas/biomass, and green mobility, all of which are central to Malaysia’s decarbonisation agenda.

Introduced under Budget 2025 by the MoF, the NETF forms a key component of the National Energy Transition Roadmap (NETR). MDV has been appointed as one of the implementing agencies under this initiative, with a mandate to manage up to RM200 million in NETF funding, to provide incentives that strengthen project viability and accelerate Malaysia’s effort towards achieving a sustainable and inclusive energy system.

MDV CEO Rizal Fauzi said, “The RM200 million allocation under the NETF enables MDV to support between RM500 million and RM700 million worth of financing related to projects aligned with the NETF. This multiplier effect enhances our ability to drive green technology development and accelerate energy transition efforts in Malaysia. MDV has been supporting the green technology sector with dedicated financing solutions since 2010, and we remain focused on deploying funds efficiently to bridge financing gaps for green technology players and high-potential energy transition projects and accelerating Malaysia’s clean energy transformation.”

Through this initiative, MDV is looking to support between 20 and 30 eligible companies or projects over a two-year period (2025-2026), depending on the financing amount per project. To date, MDV has approved RM122.65 million in financing, which includes RM40.09 million in targeted incentives for six technology-based companies.

MDV’s NETF programme is open to all Malaysian tech firms undertaking projects aligned with the six Energy Transition Levers, including emerging or nascent sectors such as hydrogen and carbon capture, utilisation and storage.

Eligible applicants must be Malaysian-registered companies with at least 51% local ownership and implementing projects in Malaysia. These projects must be at least at the pre-commercialisation stage, supported by a proof of concept or working prototype, and demonstrate potential for revenue generation.

MDV will prioritise high-impact initiatives demonstrating tech innovation, commercial viability, and scalability, ensuring alignment with Malaysia’s net-zero ambitions.

Rizal said: “MDV’s role under the NETF is to ensure that financial support translates into tangible progress across Malaysia’s evolving energy transition landscape. By leveraging our expertise and working closely with stakeholders, we aim to deliver meaningful impact in advancing the nation’s energy transition agenda.”

“We encourage eligible firms with qualifying energy transition projects to take full advantage of this initiative to scale up their operations and bring their projects to commercial realisation,” he added.

To date, MDV has extended financing amounting to RM2.13 billion to support the growth and development of Malaysia’s green tech sector.