Bridge Data Centres Becomes Eastwater-Stecon Utilities First Data Centre Client

BANGKOK, THAILAND - Media OutReach Newswire - 16 October 2025 - Bridge Data Centres (Thailand) Co., Ltd. (BDC) has signed an industrial water purchase agreement with Eastwater Stecon Utilities Co., Ltd. (EWS), securing a long-term, sustainable water supply for BDC’s upcoming hyperscale data centre campus in Chonburi Province over the next 10 years from May 2026.

Mr Eric Fan, CEO, Bridge Data Centres, said, “We are honoured to partner with EWS as their first data centre client, securing a robust and sustainable water supply for our Chonburi hyperscale campus. As we continue expanding our data centre footprint in Thailand, a stable utility ecosystem is key to delivering world-class digital infrastructure that supports artificial intelligence and computing strategies along with the nation’s digital transformation ambitions.”

Mr Sampan Chanaburanasak, Director, STECON Power, said, “We are proud to supply Bridge Data Centres with industrial water for its Chonburi campus. This collaboration highlights EWS and the Eastwater Group’s role as a leading integrated water-management provider and reflects confidence in our water-management capability. BDC will benefit from a safe, high-quality, and uninterrupted water supply that complies with international sustainability and safety standards. More importantly, this partnership demonstrates our shared commitment to building a holistic and sustainable ecosystem to support Thailand’s data centre industry.”

Under this 10-year agreement, EWS, a joint venture between Eastern Water Resources Management and Development Public Company Limited (Eastwater) and Stecon Power Co., Ltd. of the STECON Group, will produce and deliver industrial water to support operations at BDC’s new facility in Chonburi Province.

BDC’s new campus in the Khlong Tamru Subdistrict within Thailand’s Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC) spans approximately 100 rai (16 hectares). Phase 1 offers power capacity, of approximately 200 MW, supported by a total investment of approximately USD 1.2 billion. The project has received investment promotion approval from Thailand’s Board of Investment, highlighting its importance to the country’s digital infrastructure development.

BDC continues to grow its presence across Asia, with data centres in Malaysia, India, and Thailand. The upcoming Chonburi campus builds on its 2022 acquisition of WHA BKK01 and reinforces BDC’s commitment to supporting Asia’s expanding cloud and digital economy.

