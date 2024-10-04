Care that counts — Olymptrade celebrates 10th anniversary

ST. VINCENT AND THE GRENADINES - Media OutReach Newswire - 4 October 2024 - This October, Olymptrade, a global online trading platform, marks 10 years in the market with over 100 million traders across 130 countries. To celebrate the milestone, Olymptrade has introduced a refreshed name, logo and platform design. Its new slogan, “Care that counts,“ emphasizes the company’s ongoing commitment to providing reliable services and support to traders.

Olymptrade’s updated trading platform is designed with simplicity and ease of use in mind, so both new and experienced traders can achieve their goals faster than ever, starting right from the Olymptrade login page. The trading platform is staying focused on its users, offering them trading tools, support and transparency, along with a free demo account for practice and a mobile trading app for making profits on the go.

As part of the celebration, Olymptrade is hosting activities for its community throughout October, inviting traders to share their success stories and connect on the platform’s social media pages. The winners will be announced in November, with prizes including exclusive merchandise and risk-free trades.

Olymptrade’s caring approach has always been at the core of its success. The “Care that counts” slogan reflects the company’s focus on supporting traders at every step, ensuring they feel valued and protected throughout their trading journey.

