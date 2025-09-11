Fighting oyster reef decline in HK, 3D-Printed Reef Wins James Dyson Award 2025 Hong Kong

• Dean Chan, a graduate from the Chinese University of Hong Kong and current PhD candidate at the Hong Kong Polytechnic University has been named the Hong Kong winner of the James Dyson Award for Reef of Hope

• The invention will progress to the international stage of the James Dyson Award, for a chance to win £30,000



HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 10 September 2025 - This year’s James Dyson Award Hong Kong Winner, Reef of Hope, tackles the decline of oyster reefs in the region with a sustainable and innovative solution. Developed by Dean Chan, the modular 3D-printed artificial reef features an innovative topological design and uses a printing substrate infused with oyster shell calcium carbonate, aiming to restore oyster reefs while enhancing marine biodiversity.

Oyster reefs are vital to healthy marine ecosystems—providing habitat for marine life, supporting fish populations, filtering water, and protecting shorelines. However, globally, more than 85% of oyster reefs have disappeared in recent decades[1], and locally, most remain outside of protected areas, facing threats from pollution, overharvesting, and urban development[2].

“Reef of Hope is well-developed and grounded in local ecological relevance,“ said Professor Joseph Wong, James Dyson Award Hong Kong Judge. “Its focus on oysters—a species vital to Hong Kong’s marine biodiversity—makes it a meaningful innovation.”

Now in its 20th year globally, the James Dyson Award continues to celebrate and empower young designer and engineers worldwide who tackle real-world problems with innovative solutions. Since its debut in Hong Kong in 2015, the Award has spotlighted numerous local innovators, with several advancing to the global Top 20 and one named a global sustainability winner.

Reef of Hope - The new solution to reef restoration

Dean Chan, creator of Reef of Hope, is a designer, engineer, and ecologist. He discovered that conventional reef restoration methods—such as concrete blocks and oyster bags—often lack the ecological effectiveness and long-term sustainability needed for successful recovery, as they generally prioritize bulk and stability over ecological function.

To address these shortcomings for current solutions, Reef of Hope is designed and engineered to actively support and sustain marine life. Its innovative topological structure features a curved, porous geometry that enhances stability in water, improves material efficiency, and optimizes water flow. The interwoven voids increase surface area and circulation, improving nutrient delivery, waste removal, and biofilm formation—all essential for oyster larval settlement.

What sets the project apart is its material innovation: a biodegradable polyhydroxyalkanoates (PHA) material, infused with seashell calcium carbonate, marine-safe minerals, and bioactive coatings that actively promote oyster settlement. The deliberate choice of material can avoid microplastic pollution, ensuring both ecological effectiveness and long-term ocean health.

Additionally, the reef’s lightweight, modular design allows for easy deployment by divers, adaptability to various site conditions, and cost-effective scaling—whether for degraded shorelines, aquaculture zones, or conservation areas.

Dean conducted field trials along Hong Kong’s shoreline, demonstrating significant environmental benefits: Oyster settlement rates were three times higher than with traditional methods. Within one month, the reef attracted shrimp, small crabs, juvenile fish, and algae, indicating a positive impact on local biodiversity.

“Winning the James Dyson Award is thrilling!” said Dean Chan. “It’s not just about recognition — it’s a platform to raise awareness about oyster reef restoration and marine conservation, amplifying my mission to protect these vital ecosystems.”

As the Hong Kong winner, Reef of Hope receives £5,000 to support the next phase of development and will represent Hong Kong on the global stage, competing with other regions’ innovators. The international Top 20 shortlist will be announced on 15th October, selected by a global team of Dyson engineers, and the global winners will be chosen by James Dyson and announced on 5th November.

[1] BioScience. https://academic.oup.com/bioscience/article-abstract/61/2/107/242615

[2] https://www.tnc.org.hk/en-hk/get-involved/how-to-help/oyster-reefs

