TOKYO, JAPAN - Media OutReach Newswire - 7 February 2025 - Real estate private equity firm Gaw Capital Partners today announced that the firm, through a fund under its management and investment from co-investors, has partnered with Patience Capital Group (PCG) to form a joint venture for the acquisition and management of prime retail asset “Tokyu Plaza Ginza” in Ginza 5-chome, Tokyo, Japan. Gaw Capital holds 91% of the venture while PCG holds the other 9%.

Completed in 2016, Tokyu Plaza Ginza has a gross floor area of 15,153 tsubo (50,093 sqm). It has direct access to Ginza Station and is a short walk from JR Yurakucho Station. The mall is surrounded by flagship stores of luxury brands, renowned department stores and upscale hotels, in the heart of one of Tokyo’s most prestigious shopping districts. The asset is one of the largest and rarest retail facilities in Ginza, occupying a high-street footprint of over 1,139 tsubo and spanning an entire block with four-sided frontage. Its unparalleled location offers exceptional accessibility and prestige.

Tokyo retail sales volume continued to outperform, fueled by robust spending on luxury goods by increasing number of tourists and the yen depreciation. Furthermore, domestic consumption in Japan benefits from the positive wage growth outlook. With the government’s planned revitalization of the adjacent Tokyo Expressway (KK Line) into a green pedestrian walk, known as the Tokyo Sky Corridor (High Line) that is set to partially open in 2029, it is expected to further enhance the potential value of Tokyu Plaza Ginza.

Isabella Lo, Managing Director, Principal – Investments and Head of Japan at Gaw Capital, commented, “We are thrilled to acquire this iconic retail asset in Ginza, Tokyo. Our partnership with Patience Capital Group brings together synergies that will maximize the value of this iconic asset. By combining Patience Capital Group’s ability to source unique opportunities and Gaw Capital’s extensive retail experience, we are confident in our ability to reposition the mall as a premier retail destination. With favorable macroeconomic fundamentals supporting Japan’s retail sector, this is a highly opportune time to invest.”

Alvin Lo, Managing Director, Principal – Asset Management at Gaw Capital, added, “Leveraging the firm’s extensive expertise in retail value-add strategies, Gaw Capital is excited to lead the asset management strategy and leasing of the asset. The business plan involves transforming the mall into a vibrant, brand-new retail destination with a refreshed tenant mix and a coherent concept.”

Ken Chan, Founder and CEO, Patience Capital Group said, “We are excited about our partnership with Gaw Capital. PCG’s extensive relationships in Japan gives us unique access to off-market opportunities. These deep connections were key in helping us source and put together this deal. With the Japanese retail sector’s resilient demand, Gaw Capital’s retail experience and PCGs track record of working with brands to craft the ideal tenant mix, we look forward to leveraging our combined strengths to unlock the potential of this exceptional asset.”

