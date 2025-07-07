Global Eco forum in China’s Guiyang highlights Green Transformation

GUIYANG, CHINA - Media OutReach Newswire - 7 July 2025 - Eco Forum Global Guiyang 2025, China’s only national-level international forum dedicated to ecological civilization, kicked off on Saturday in Guiyang, the capital of southwest China’s Guizhou Province.

This year’s event, themed “Harmonious coexistence between humans and nature -- global collaborative development for green transformation,“ has attracted some 800 participants. Twenty sub-forums will be held, covering key topics on sustainable development, climate change, biodiversity conservation and environmental governance.

During the two-day event, the latest eco-friendly technologies and products in fields like new energy and solid waste treatment will be unveiled and promoted.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Morris Toiraena, deputy speaker of the National Parliament of Solomon Islands, praised the forum’s role in promoting international green cooperation.

“The forum’s enduring commitment to ecological civilization, aligned with China’s forward-thinking concepts, policies and actions, serves as an inspiring example for all of us,“ he said.

Since its inception in 2009, the forum has successfully convened 12 sessions. It now serves as both a key platform to showcase China’s progress in ecological civilization and a cultural bridge for fostering international exchanges and cooperation.

