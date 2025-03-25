SHENZHEN, CHINA - Media OutReach Newswire - 25 March 2025 - On March 25, 2025, Linklogis Inc. (09959.HK, “Linklogis”), a leading supply chain finance technology solution provider in China, released its 2024 annual results. In 2024, the total revenue and income from principal activities amounted to RMB 1.03 billion, representing a 19% year-over-year increase. Benefiting from product structure optimization and operational efficiency enhancements, the company’s gross profit margin rose, with gross profit rising by 36% to RMB 720 million. During the year, the total transaction volume processed by its technology solutions reached RMB 411.2 billion, a 28% year-on-year increase, serving 2533 anchor enterprises and financial institutions. By the end of the year, Linklogis has empowered over 330,000 SMEs to access efficient and convenient digital inclusive financial services.

The company maintains a stable financial position with cash reserve of RMB 5.1 billion. To continuously enhance capital returns to shareholders, the Board of Directors of Linklogis proposes to pay a special dividend of HK$0.03 per share.

Core Business Sustaining Growth, Remarkable Progress in Customer Expansion

In 2024, amidst macroeconomic volatility and ongoing policy support in the supply chain finance technology sector, Linklogis resolutely implemented the dual-wheel development model of ‌”Strategic Focus + Innovation-Driven”‌‌, boosting continued business growth. The total transaction volume processed by its technology solutions reached RMB 411.2 billion, a 28% year-on-year increase. In 2024, the number of anchor enterprise and financial institution customers for Linklogis’ supply chain finance technology solutions increased by 373 to reach a total of 1,108, an increase of 51% from 2023. During 2024, the company has served 377 financial institution customers and partners, including banks, trust companies, insurance asset management companies, securities companies, and fund companies. The overall customer retention rate hit 96%. According to China Insights Consultancy, Linklogis held 21.1% market share, ranking No.1 in the third-party supply chain finance technology solutions providers in China for five consecutive years.

Anchor Cloud and FI Cloud are the key supply chain finance technology solutions of Linklogis, the former including the Multi-tier Transfer Cloud and AMS Cloud, and the latter comprising ABS Cloud and eChain Cloud. In 2024, Anchor Cloud demonstrated strong performance. In the Multi-tier Transfer Cloud segment, the total volume of supply chain asset processed in 2024 amounted to RMB 207.3 billion, representing a year-over-year growth of 52%. The contribution of the Multi-tier Transfer Cloud to the company’s total transaction volume rose to 50%, achieving a customer retention rate of 99%. In the AMS Cloud segment, the total volume of supply chain assets processed reached RMB 75 billion, representing a year-over-year growth of 16%.

In the FI Cloud segment, the total volume of supply chain assets processed by the ABS Cloud in 2024 soared against the market headwind, reaching RMB 54.2 billion, with a 101% year-on-year surge. This remarkable growth was accompanied by notable achievements in product innovations, such as successfully facilitating the issuance of the first Technology Intellectual Property Asset-Backed Note (ABN) in China and assisting Shenzhen Energy Group in issuing the first green asset-backed securities in the Greater Bay Area. In the eChain Cloud segment, the company proactively reduced some low-margin businesses and launched the lightweight one-stop AI Agent for supply chain finance, named “BeeLink AI”, to address the digital transformation needs of financial institutions. The company has formed deep partnership with 18 customers, including Standard Chartered Bank, aiding financial institutions in enhancing operational efficiency.

In 2024, Linklogis strengthened its strategic positioning in core industries such as construction/infrastructure, power equipment, transportation, commerce and retail, successfully achieving business expansion. Linkloigs’ Supply Chain Finance Technology Solutions serve a wide range of anchor enterprises in various sectors and cover all 31 industries listed in the SWS Industry Classification, among which 14 industries contributed more than RMB 5 billion in supply chain asset transactions in 2024. On the anchor enterprise side, the company continued to delve deeply into various regions and industries, focusing on industrial cycle opportunities in “major infrastructure + green energy + advanced manufacturing”, while expanding service networks in key areas such as the Yangtze River Delta, the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei region, and the Greater Bay Area, transforming more high-quality chain-affiliated ecosystem partners into anchor enterprise customers.

AI Empowering Business Innovation, Driving Intelligent Transformation in the Industry

As a dedicated player in the field of artificial intelligence within China’s supply chain finance technology sector, Linklogis consistently invested into AI technology research and development, as well as application scenarios. This year, based on the LDP-GPT technology, the company innovatively launched the industry’s first lightweight one-stop AI Agent for supply chain finance, named “BeeLink AI”. This platform featured core functions such as multimodal data processing and intelligent review engines, which has been successfully delivered and applied in many financial institutions and won the “Best AI Technology” award from The Asian Banker in 2024. By deepening technical collaboration with DeepSeek large language models, Linklogis aims to further enhance its cognitive engine capabilities, targeting full-process automation in customer management, risk control, and other areas, while significantly reducing operational costs.

In terms of product and scenario innovation, Linklogis has actively accelerated the innovation practice of the “de-anchored” business models for supply chain finance. The company continued to implement data-driven product solutions without clear debtor acknowledgment for comprehensive platform customers, promoting gradual optimization of product portfolios and a steady improvement in revenue quality. During the year, Linklogis partnered with 18 central state-owned enterprises (SOEs) and leading private corporations, including Universal Medical Group, Jiangsu Transportation Holding Group, Yangtze River Industrial Investment Group, Shanghai Urban Construction Group, and Yangtze River Pharmaceutical Group, to implement integrated industry-finance platform projects, further solidifying its leading market position. Additionally, the company is optimizing cross-border cloud services through AI technology. In the overseas market, Linklogis has built full-link logistic financing solutions for logistics service providers of several renowned cross-border e-commerce platforms, significantly improving the efficiency of capital turnover in cross-border trade.

Strategic Acquisitions Expanding Market Reach, Accelerating Global Layout of International Business

Linklogis is unlocking new avenues for growth through strategic acquisitions and globalization strategy. In 2024, the company expanded its business scope and product line by acquiring Shenzhen Bytter Technology Co., Ltd. This transaction will further enrich the company’s product matrix, extending from supply chain financing solutions for upstream and downstream partners of anchor enterprises to group-level capital management solutions. This acquisition will enable Linklogis to provide comprehensive services for upgrading intelligent treasury management platforms, covering from treasury management to supply chain financial system development for central state-owned enterprises (SOEs), large private corporations, and institutional customers, empowering customers to accelerate the establishment of world-class financial management systems.

In the international business segment, the total volume of supply chain assets processed by the Cross-Border Cloud in 2024 reached RMB 20.7 billion, representing a 64% year-over-year growth. Leveraging the dual-engine strategy of “Go Early” and “Go Deep”, Linklogis remains committed to expanding a broad and diverse global partner network, providing cross-border trade financing services for small and medium-sized merchants and helping leading Chinese outbound enterprises expand their global supply chain industry-finance systems. Linklogis announced plans to establish regional operational centers with localized teams in the United States, United Kingdom, and India. These centers will form an integrated operational network with the company’s Asia-Pacific resources at the Singapore international business headquarters, Olea’s industrial ecosystem network in Southeast Asia, and Green Link Digital Bank’s cross-border settlement capabilities. This development marks Linklogis’ advancement into a deeper phase of globalization strategy, comprehensively building a globalized business framework.

Major Milestones in Sustainable Development, Promoting Green Supply Chain Growth

Linklogis actively practices the philosophy of “Technology for Good” and is committed to constructing a new paradigm of digital inclusive finance, centered on the core ESG mission of “technology empowering the development of sustainable supply chain finance”. This year, the assets related to sustainable supply chains processed by Linklogis reached RMB 37.1 billion, representing a significant increase of 93% from last year. The company’s focus areas included renewable energy, rural revitalization, environmental protection, and public health.

Building on the deep integration of ESG principles and industrial digitalization, Linklogis has collaborated with a number of financial institutions since 2022 to jointly explore innovative models of green supply chain finance. This initiative combines ‌AI-driven assessment‌, ‌environmental pricing mechanisms‌, and ‌industry-finance collaboration‌ to drive sustainable industrial development‌. This effort helps thousands and millions of enterprises benefit from digital and technological inclusion, contributing to the development of the real economy and the advancement of the digital economy.

In the ESG field, Linklogis has received widespread industry recognition. The company has received a “Low Risk” rating from the international authoritative ESG rating agency Sustainalytics for three consecutive years. Linklogis was awarded an ESG “A” rating by Wind Information for the first time, ranking 5th among 181 companies in the software services industry assessed. This year, the company was selected for inclusion in the S&P Global’s The Sustainability Yearbook (China Edition) 2024. Linklogis’ ESG solution, “SCeChain” developed in collaboration with Standard Chartered Bank, won the “Best China ESG Solution Award” from The Asset. Linklogis also received the “Excellence in ESG Innovative Practice” and the “Annual ESG Pioneer Award” from Guru Club, as well as the “Most Socially Responsible Public Company” award from Zhitongcaijing, highlighting the company’s outstanding achievements in the field of sustainable development.

Charles Song, the founder, chairman and CEO of Linklogis, said, “In the past year, Linklogis has achieved high-quality growth and innovative breakthroughs. Looking ahead to 2025, Linklogis will focus more on its core business, enhance efficiency, and create new growth curves through the application of AI technology and strategic acquisitions. By focusing on core businesses with long-term revenue sustainability and high profitability potential, Linklogis will optimize resources allocation and implement technology-driven operational efficiency upgrades to return to profitability. Underpinned by stable financial resources, Linklogis will create greater value for its customers, deliver consistent returns to its shareholders, and contribute to the sustainable development of global supply chain finance.”

