Momcozy Ergonest Maternity Belly Band Wins Prestigious Kind + Jugend Innovation Award 2025

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM - Media OutReach Newswire - 10 September 2025 - Momcozy, a leading maternity and baby brand trusted by over 3.6 million mothers worldwide, proudly announces that its Ergonest Maternity Belly Band has won the Kind + Jugend Innovation Award 2025 in Cologne, Germany. This honor further cements Momcozy’s reputation for innovation, recognizing the Ergonest Maternity Belly Band’s breakthrough design and positive impact on maternal well-being.

A Landmark Recognition in Maternal Care

Held annually in Cologne, Kind + Jugend is the world’s most influential trade fair for the baby and maternity industry. Its Innovation Award celebrates products that redefine quality, safety, and design. Endorsed by both an expert jury and practicing midwives, the award reflects international recognition of the Ergonest Belly Band’s role in advancing maternal comfort and support.

First-of-its-Kind Support Innovation

The Ergonest Belly Band is the first in the industry to unite three pioneering elements: the patented Ergonest Support Structure™ for lower back stability and pain relief, an O-shaped 3D molding system to reduce belly pressure and evenly distribute weight, and soft, breathable, skin-friendly fabrics for lasting comfort. Together, they create a next-generation maternity support solution that helps expectant mothers reduce strain, improve posture, and embrace pregnancy with greater confidence.

More Than a Product: A Commitment to Women’s Health

“This award is an incredible milestone for Momcozy,“ said Fiona, GTM Director at Momcozy. “It validates not only the innovation behind the Ergonest Maternity Belly Band but also our mission to make motherhood more supported, comfortable, and celebrated worldwide.”

