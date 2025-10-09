Phuket, Thailand Rises as a Residential Haven for Indian Buyers, Led by Laguna Phuket and Banyan Group Residences

PHUKET, THAILAND - Media OutReach Newswire - 9 October 2025 - Phuket, Thailand’s largest island is fast becoming a top destination for Indian families and investors seeking property abroad. With its pristine beaches, vibrant culture, and warm hospitality, Phuket combines natural beauty with modern amenities, making it an exceptional place to live, invest, and relax.

Phuket’s appeal has grown significantly with expanded direct flight routes from Mumbai, Delhi, and Bangalore. The island has also become a hotspot for Indian weddings, with its luxurious resorts and stunning beachfronts hosting grand celebrations. As a result, many families fall in love with Phuket and explore property ownership to maintain a long-term connection.

Phuket offers a wide range of property options at attractive prices, from stylish entry-level units to luxurious branded residences that offer exceptional value. To meet rising demand, Banyan Group Residences now has a sales team based in India.

The island’s safe neighbourhoods, family-friendly amenities, and excellent healthcare make it ideal for multi-generational living. Residents enjoy world-class golf courses, international shopping malls, and yacht marinas, high-speed internet and international hospitals and schools. The island’s affordability and high quality of life make it an enticing destination for property buyers.

A key driver of Phuket’s real estate development is the Banyan Group, globally renowned for its Banyan Tree Hotels & Resorts. Ranked as Asia’s top operator of branded residences and the fifth globally, the group emphasizes sustainability, comfort, and well-being, which attracts discerning buyers from around the world, including a growing number from India who value the five-star hospitality management and unrivalled after-sales service. The company recently scooped 15 top honours at the International Property Awards – more than any other real estate developer in Asia.

At the heart of Phuket’s real estate appeal is Laguna Phuket, a 1,000-acre integrated resort by the Banyan Group. Located along Bang Tao Beach, Laguna Phuket is an idyllic resort community build around lakes and woodlands and includes seven world-class hotels, an award-winning golf course, and over 3,000 branded condos all interconnected by free shuttle buses and ferries. Its eco-friendly Laguna Lakelands project is adding 5,000 new homes, making it Phuket’s largest residential enclave.

Laguna Phuket is home to a thriving international community, with residents from over 50 nationalities. Its comprehensive infrastructure includes a kindergarten, wellness facilities plus unrivalled outdoor and leisure activities and even a magnificent Beach Club – the island’s largest - creating a self-contained, thriving neighborhood.

“Laguna Phuket has grown into a vibrant residential community. It’s a safe, stable, and world-class environment where families, retirees, and professionals can thrive,“ said Stuart Reading, Managing Director of Banyan Group Residences.

Phuket offers Indian buyers the chance to own property in a secure, globally connected, and idyllic tropical setting. With its affordability, world-class amenities, and unmatched lifestyle, Phuket is not just a place to visit—it’s a place to call home.