Over 350 side events transformed mega digital assets event to mega festivities

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 21 February 2025 - Regarded as the “Super Bowl of Blockchain” and “the World Cup of Web3”, Consensus, the most influential and longest-running event of the crypto world, picked Hong Kong as a destination to expand beyond North America, with a record-setting debut of nearly 10,000 from over 100 countries and regions converging at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre from 18-20 February.

Phoebe Shing, Director, Business Development Team Lead, MICE • MICE-Business Development of the Hong Kong Tourism Board (HKTB), said, “The tremendous success of Consensus’s Hong Kong debut marked the city as one of the most conducive destinations to expand the global footprint of proven events. More than a world’s meeting place, Hong Kong is also a super-connector in the world of finance, innovation and technology (I&T) and global cultures. This mega crypto event also puts Hong Kong on the forefront of accelerating the region’s advancement, while generating high-yield tourism spending and business activities to fuel Hong Kong’s economy.” A convergence of who’s who in the world of blockchain, digital assets and web3

Asia’s top financial policymakers, crypto thought-leaders and investors shared the main stage with Mainland and world pioneers in blockchain, digital assets and web3 fields, defining what’s next and mapping the way forward for greater impact. The cast of stellar speakers notably included Richard Teng, CEO of Binance, the largest crypto exchange by trading volume; Adam Back, CEO and co-founder of Blockstream, a global leader in Bitcoin and blockchain technologies; Yat Siu, Co-Founder & Chairman Animoca Brands, a global leader in blockchain and gaming; Hong Fang, President of OKX, a leading Web3 technology company and leading crypto exchange, and many more.

Sara Stratoberdha, CEO of CoinDesk said, “Consensus has been running for over 10 years and is one of the longest-running and comprehensive digital assets events in the world. Hong Kong, a Fintech hub in Asia serves as a global center for crypto and web3 technologies, with favourable policies and a large pool of talent for blockchain, digital assets and web3 to thrive. We are thrilled to see that over 75% of attendees are coming from outside Hong Kong. A truly international event! The city has proven the ideal choice for expanding Consensus beyond North America.” A strong line-up of over 350 side events, delivering huge commercial value Consensus Hong Kong 2025 was embellished with more than 350 side events, giving the energetic global crypto community diverse opportunities to showcase their expertise, create and renew partnerships and party to the heart’s content.

Michael Lau, Chairman of Consensus Hong Kong, added, “The scale of the inaugural Hong Kong event has surpassed our expectations, with nearly 10,000 attendees and what truly surprised us is that the community and industry were eager to participate and the fact that we ended up hosting over 350 side events is a strong testament to Hong Kong as a leading global FinTech hub where we have a vibrant ecosystem, entrepreneurial spirits, innovative cultures that nowhere else can replicate. I am also appreciative of the support from the HKTB in securing the event for the city I call home.” Transforming business events into mega festivals Consensus Hong Kong also spectacularly transformed a leading business event into a mega festival, kicking off with its Opening Party – Rooftop Revelry, held at Cloud 39, the ultra-luxury rooftop ballroom of iconic landmark in Central The Henderson that set the tone for the event’s sophisticated networking occasions. Action continued all the way to its long-established tradition of Music Festival and Crypto Fight Night, extending to Hong Kong’s unique horse-racing and night party at Lan Kwai Fong. The conference concluded with a bang with the Consensus Closing Party in Lan Kwai Fong, where participants were treated to an open bar, live music and fun networking.

Brad Spies, Vice President of Consensus, said, “Hong Kong has a long legacy of finance, banking and some of the deepest capital markets in the world; but it’s also such a vibrant and diverse city with the best restaurants, fantastic venues and unique experiences. The city simply fulfilled the promises of delivering the best of business and fun. Hong Kong is such a world-class city for people to come and transform business events into mega festivals.”