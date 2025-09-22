Yazhou Bay Science and Technology City in Sanya, China Emerges as a Premier Hub for Global Talent

SANYA, CHINA - Media OutReach Newswire - 22 September 2025 - Another school season has arrived, and the Yazhou Bay Science and Technology City (YZBSTC), Sanya, China, has welcomed a new batch of domestic and foreign students, injecting vitality into this park on the coast of the South China Sea. From aiming-high students to veteran researchers, talents from around the world gather in this place where anyone with amazing ideas can easily start cutting-edge research.

This land evolves into a mecca for the brightest minds for its unique development model. World-class sharing platforms are transforming scientific proposals into practical results. The Global Animal and Plant Germplasm Resource Bank and the National Wild Rice Germplasm Resource Garden have been put into operation, while the Nanshan Port and the Deep-sea Large Equipment Sharing Platform have served dozens of enterprises and research institutions.

“The park has facilitated the establishment of high-level technological innovation platforms, underpinning talents’ entrepreneurship,“ said an executive of the Management Bureau of YZBSTC. The park is home to 51 platforms of provincial-level and above, of which 6 are national-level.

The strengths of the YZBSTC are not only in its advanced facilities but also in the incredible synergy among industry, research, and policies. Enterprises can leverage resources in the park to address technological bottlenecks, and researchers can verify the market value of their outcomes in businesses. All these are enabled by the policies of the Free Trade Port: the convenient cross-border capital flow reduces the financial pressure on enterprise-research cooperation and achievement transformation, and the creative intellectual property protection mechanism safeguards the results of stakeholders’ partnership.

Among the 13,605 companies in the YZBSTC, there are industrial leaders such as China Seed and SDIC Seed. The complete ecosystem in the fields of seed industry and deep-sea exploration is taking shape, providing all-round support for professionals.

YZBSTC had 13 high-level talents in its infancy back in 2019. Today, this number has significantly increased to nearly 4,000. With platform upgrading, industrial integration deepening, and policy optimizing, the park is geared up to attract more global talents and become a rising star of technological innovation in the Asia Pacific region.