HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 16 April 2025 - Zero Fintech Group Limited (”Zero Fintech” or the “Company”, stock code: 0093.HK), a leading fintech innovator, is proud to announce its stellar financial performance for the year ended 31 December 2024, showcasing remarkable growth driven by strategic execution and advanced risk management.

2024 Financial Highlights:

Revenue: HK$261.8 million – a 33% increase YoY, driven by our Fintech Lending segment, which contributed 98% of the total revenue.

Net Profit: HK$27.1million – a 123% increase YoY, reflecting operational efficiency and disciplined risk management.

Membership: Registered members grew to 160K, demonstrating successful user acquisition strategy and product attractiveness to users.

Strategic Highlights:

Strategic Alliance with Standard Chartered Bank (Hong Kong)

This partnership is a pivotal move to seek to leverage proprietary A.I. technology of X Wallet to drive efficiency and innovation within the financial sector.

Well developed Credit Risk Assessment Policy

We have established a rigorous risk control structure and enhanced our credit scoring system regarding the procedures for authorizing, approving and renewing credit facilities. This well-developed policy has helped to improve our bad debt.

Improvement of the accuracy of the algorithm

By combining the cutting-edge technologies such as cloud computing, big data to create a safer and more efficient financial ecosystem. At the same time. This model keeps helping to improve the efficiency of our approval process to 5 seconds only, which greatly reduce the time required of customers from application to loan withdrawal.

Strategic Acquisition of Alpha Times

It further strengthens our investment on technology by acquiring Alpha Times Technology Limited to bolster in-house IT capabilities and reducing reliance on external technical vendors.

Quick acceptance of X Pay ( “Buy Now, Pay Later”)

The launching of X Pay positions X Wallet as Hong Kong’s first integrated financial services super-app. Over 1,000 merchants are adopting X Pay to offer Buy Now, Pay Later service to their customers.

Looking ahead, while global economic challenges persist, we’re committed to:

Expanding X Wallet and X Pay through AI-driven credit models and omnichannel marketing.

Strengthening risk frameworks to navigate rising interest rates and market volatility.

Exploring synergies between fintech and property sectors for long-term sustainability.

Explore the Full Report: https://www.zerofintech.com.hk/wp-content/uploads/2025/03/ew_00093Ann-202503271.pdf

Hashtag: #ZeroFintech #XPay #XWallet